Iginla suffered an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports Thursday.

Iginla's injury is reportedly unrelated to offseason hip surgery, which is good news for fantasy players. At this point in his career, the 19-year-old forward is more of a long-term project for dynasty formats than an option in annual re-draft leagues. Once cleared to play, Iginla will likely be loaned back to WHL Kelowna for the 2025-26 campaign.