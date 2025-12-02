Iginla was named the WHL Player of the Month for November on Tuesday.

Iginla, a Mammoth prospect playing for WHL Kelowna, had 11 goals and 13 assists over 15 contests in November. He's been quite productive since returning to the Rockets after returning from an injury sustained during training camp. The 19-year-old forward figures to have a good chance of joining Team Canada for the World Junior Championship later this month, and he could push for an NHL job as soon as the start of the 2026-27 season.