Iginla logged three assists in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Calgary on Friday.

Iginla is producing at nearly the same level as last season. He has 15 goals and 33 points through 21 outings this season, one better than he had in the same number of games in 2024-25. Iginla also impressed for Canada with eight points in seven games at the World Junior Championship. The Mammoth prospect should continue to pile up points for a competitive WHL club.