Iginla scored twice on nine shots and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 4-3 overtime loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Fresh off of being named last week's Player of the Week for the WHL, Iginla had another big game. This effort gives him 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) across 28 appearances for the Rockets, and he's earned 12 goals and 11 helpers during his active 11-game point streak. Regardless of how far the Rockets go in the WHL playoffs, Iginla will get a taste of Memorial Cup action, which is set to be played in Kelowna this May.