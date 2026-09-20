Iginla (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's preseason game against the Avalanche, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Head coach Andre Tourigny mentioned that Iginla has a chance to suit up for Utah's preseason clash on Tuesday, but he'll sit out Sunday with an undisclosed health issue. The 20-year-old center is coming off an excellent junior hockey season with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, where he posted 41 goals and 90 points across 48 regular-season games. He also represented Canada well at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships, compiling four goals and four assists in just seven contests. While the sixth-overall pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has an uphill battle to make Utah's opening night roster, he holds an incredibly high ceiling and should have plenty of opportunities to grow with AHL Tucson this season.