Iginla scored three goals and added three assists in WHL Kelowna's 9-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Iginla may have been motivated by playing against his brother, 2026 Draft prospect Joe Iginla, leading to one of the top performances of the WHL campaign. The elder Iginla hasn't missed the scoresheet since returning from the World Junior Championship, amassing 10 goals and 10 assists during a 10-game point streak. Overall, he has 23 goals, 47 points and a plus-21 rating over 27 appearances as a leader for the Rockets this season.