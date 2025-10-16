Iginla scored twice on six shots and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 6-5 shootout loss to Victoria on Wednesday.

Iginla made his WHL season debut and was an instant impact player for the Rockets. The forward put up 32 points in 21 regular-season appearances last year before his campaign ended with surgeries on both hips. The 19-year-old impressed at the Mammoth's training camp, and it wouldn't be surprising for him to dominate the WHL and potentially the World Junior Championship this season before pushing for an NHL job in 2026-27.