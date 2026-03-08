Lavoie scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.

Lavoie has earned eight points and a plus-9 rating over three games in March. While he's a defenseman, and therefore not quite as involved in the offense, he has been bolstered by a nearly unstoppable attack for Chicoutimi. Lavoie is at nine goals, 45 points and a plus-26 rating through 50 appearances this season, and he continues to be steady in all zones.