Mammoth's Tomas Lavoie: Adds three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.
Lavoie has earned eight points and a plus-9 rating over three games in March. While he's a defenseman, and therefore not quite as involved in the offense, he has been bolstered by a nearly unstoppable attack for Chicoutimi. Lavoie is at nine goals, 45 points and a plus-26 rating through 50 appearances this season, and he continues to be steady in all zones.
