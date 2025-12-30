Lavoie scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-0 win over Quebec on Monday.

Lavoie had a fairly uninspiring first couple of months of the season, but he's heating up. He had four goals and six assists over his last six games, getting on the scoresheet in five of them. This was his second game with Chicoutimi after he was traded from Cape Breton earlier in December. The Mammoth prospect should continue to benefit from a stronger supporting cast with the Sagueneens, who are leading the QMJHL.