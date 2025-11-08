Lavoie logged two assists in QMJHL Cape Breton's 3-1 win over Newfoundland on Friday.

This was Lavoie's first multi-point effort of the season for Cape Breton. The 19-year-old defenseman has a total of seven points in 10 outings this season. The Mammoth prospect signed his entry-level contract in April, but it'll be a while before he's an NHL option. Even when he gets there, he's unlikely to be a fantasy factor, as he's more of a physical shutdown defenseman than a future superstar on offense.