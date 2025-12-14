Vaisanen scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 10-2 win over Swift Current on Saturday.

Vaisanen had been limited to three assists over his prior seven games since a two-goal effort Nov. 22. The 19-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, a plus-6 rating and 48 shots on net through 29 appearances. The Mammoth prospect has shown improvement compared to his 24-point effort in 58 regular-season outings a year ago, which is all that can be asked of a mid-round pick. It'll be a while before he's competing for NHL minutes.