Vaisanen scored two goals in WHL Medicine Hat's 7-6 shootout win over Calgary on Saturday.

Vaisanen had just one goal this season prior to Saturday. He's now at three tallies and 12 points through 21 outings. That level of production won't pop off the page, but offense is just one part of his game. He plays a balanced style, and should he make it to the NHL with the Mammoth, he'd likely be a reliable bottom-four defenseman in a few years.