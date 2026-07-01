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Mammoth's Vincent Trocheck: Acquired via trade

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Trocheck was traded to the Mammoth from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Trocheck was limited to just 67 regular-season games last year but still managed to reach the 50-point threshold for the fifth straight year. The veteran forward should be a lock for a top-six role and the No. 1 power-play unit with his new club. If he can stay healthy, there is little reason to expect a drop in production from Trocheck in Salt Lake City.

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