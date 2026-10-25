Trocheck notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Trocheck picked up his first multi-point game as a Mammoth. The 33-year-old centered Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther in this contest, which is a good line to be a part of for generating offense. Trocheck is up to three goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 34 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 outings this season. His physical play gives him a high floor in fantasy formats that reward that kind of production.