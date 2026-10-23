Trocheck scored a power-play goal on four shots and added six hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Trocheck had gone three games without a goal prior to Thursday. The veteran center has settled into a middle-six role for the Mammoth early in the season, producing three goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-4 rating across 11 appearances. At that pace, he'll miss the 50-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, though it's always possible Trocheck's offense improves as he gets more comfortable with his new team.