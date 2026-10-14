Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Trocheck started the year on the Mammoth's top line, but he's since been moved to center the second line. The 33-year-old's still getting used to his new teammates, earning two goals and one assist over seven contests. He's added 10 shots on net, 22 hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating. Trocheck should do enough overall to remain a productive part of a fantasy lineup, especially in formats that reward hits and PIM.