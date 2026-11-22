Trocheck scored a goal, added two PIM, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Trocheck has scored in three straight contests, earning three goals and an assist in that span. His move to the top line is paying off for the Mammoth. The 33-year-old center is up to six goals, eight assists, 46 shots on net, 61 hits, 17 PIM, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 24 appearances. While his power-play time is down 70 seconds per game from last year, Trocheck's all-around production remains strong enough to boost fantasy rosters.