Vanecek stopped 11 of 13 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The third goal was an empty-netter with six seconds left in the game.

Vanecek made his first start of the season Monday, but his performance was far from encouraging. Even though he didn't have a lot of work, the 29-year-old netminder still allowed two goals and was tagged with the loss as a result in what was another low-scoring contest. Vanecek should return to his regular backup role when the Mammoth take on the Flames on Wednesday.