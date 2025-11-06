Vanecek stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto, with the Maple Leafs' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder held the home squad off the scoreboard in the first period, but the floodgates cracked open in the second after William Nylander slotted home a rebound just under five minutes into the frame. It's the first time in four starts Vanecek has allowed more than two goals, and he has a 2-2-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .885 save percentage on the season.