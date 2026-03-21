Vanecek stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The last two goals by Anaheim were empty-netters.

Vanecek put in a decent effort, but it wasn't enough. He's allowed eight goals on 94 shots over his four appearances in March. The 30-year-old is down to 5-10-3 with a 2.72 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 18 appearances this season. The Mammoth's goaltending usage continues to be unpredictable for fantasy managers, especially without clear communication from head coach Andre Tourigny. Expect Karel Vejmelka in goal versus the Kings on Sunday. Vanecek has played well enough lately to get his fair share of looks, especially if the Mammoth want to keep Vejmelka -- the league's busiest goalie -- fresh for a potential playoff run.