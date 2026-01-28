Vanecek made 25 saves in a 4-3 win over Florida on Tuesday.

The elephant is off his back -- the win ended a personal 10-game losing streak. It was Vanecek's first win since Oct. 26. And it was even sweeter that it came against the Panthers, who honored him in the first period for his contribution to their Stanley Cup win last year. It's great that Vanecek snapped his 0-8-2 skid, but it's not enough for us to use the word trust. He's 2-9-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .883 save percentage this season, and he was a combined 5-14-4 with a 3.62 GAA and .884 in 2024-25. Vanecek's New Jersey success is very much in the rear-view mirror.