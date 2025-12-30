Vanecek allowed four goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Vanecek let a trio of one-goal leads slip away in this contest. A double-dip from Steven Stamkos in a span of 1:38 in the middle of the third period ended up sending Vanecek to his sixth straight regulation loss, and it's his ninth defeat (0-8-1) in a row. The 29-year-old has allowed four goals in five of those losses, though he's also been a bit unlucky during the nearly two-month-long skid. For the season, he's at a 2-9-1 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 12 appearances. He'll likely get the bulk of the starts while Karel Vejmelka (upper body) is out, but Vanecek is a risky option for most fantasy formats.