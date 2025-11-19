Vanecek allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Vanecek has lost his last three outings, going 0-2-1 with 11 goals allowed on 65 shots in that span. The 29-year-old netminder is now at a 2-3-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .873 save percentage in six starts this season. The Mammoth's tight defense, which is allowing a league-best 23.6 shots per game, has made things easier on the goalies, but Vanecek's performance hasn't been all that good, even with the light workloads. Look for Karel Vejmelka to get the start Thursday at home versus the Golden Knights.