Vanecek is expected to patrol the home crease against Nashville on Monday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Vanecek is coming off a 25-save effort in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Colorado. He has a 2-8-1 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 11 appearances. With Karel Vejmelka (upper body) on injured reserve, Matt Villalta will be the backup goalie behind Vanecek for the time being. Nashville is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.78 goals per game this year.