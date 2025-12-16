Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: First off Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanecek was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he will defend the road net against Boston on Tuesday.
Vanecek has gone 0-5-1 while allowing 19 goals on 136 shots over his last six outings. He has stopped 180 of 205 shots en route to a 2-6-1 record in nine appearances this season. Boston sits eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game this campaign.
