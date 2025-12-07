Vanecek turned aside 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Flames, with Calgary's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Yegor Sharangovich banged home a rebound just 16 seconds into the first period, and while it proved to be the only goal Vanecek would allow, the Mammoth were never able to solve Dustin Wolf in the other crease. Vanecek's best performance of the season went to waste, but it continued a futile stretch for the 29-year-old netminder. He hasn't won a game since Oct. 26, going 0-5-1 over his last six starts with a 3.33 GAA and .860 save percentage.