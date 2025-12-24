Vanecek will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Karel Vejmelka (upper body) was originally expected to start, but Vanecek will instead get the nod. Vanecek hasn't won since Oct. 26 versus the Jets, going 0-6-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .855 save percentage over his last seven contests. It'll be a tall task to shake off that skid against the NHL's top team.