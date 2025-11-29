Vanecek stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Vanecek has lost his last four outings, giving up 15 goals in that span. The 29-year-old had a 2-1 lead to work with after one period, but the Stars responded with three goals in the middle frame, and that was the difference. Vanecek is down to 2-4-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .870 save percentage over seven outings this season. Karel Vejmelka is likely to get the nod versus the Blues on Saturday.