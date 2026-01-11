Vanecek will be between the home pipes Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.

Vanecek will get his first start since Dec. 29. The 30-year-old is currently mired in a terrible stretch, as he is 0-8-1 with an .867 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA over his last nine appearances. Vanecek will look to earn his first victory since Oct. 26 against a Columbus squad that is on the second half of a back-to-back and has lost four consecutive games (0-3-1). He also has a tremendous track record against the Blue Jackets, going 7-0-0 with a 1.55 GAA and a .950 save percentage across seven career outings against them.