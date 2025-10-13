Vanecek was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he'll get the road start against Chicago.

Vanecek will make his season debut after watching Karel Vejmelka play in the first two games of the year. In 25 regular-season games played between the Sharks and Panthers last year, the 29-year-old Vanecek went 5-14-4 with an .884 save percentage and 3.62 GAA. Now with Utah, Vancek should see a similar workload this year as the No. 2 option behind Vejmelka.