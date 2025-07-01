Vanecek signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vanecek spent parts of last season with both the Sharks and the Panthers, playing 25 regular-season games in the NHL between the two, but he didn't have a save percentage above .900 for either team. The 29-year-old joins an already established goaltending duo in Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram to compete for playing time with, so don't be surprised if he begins this coming season in the minor leagues.