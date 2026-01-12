Vanecek stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vanecek hadn't played in the Mammoth's last five games, but his return to the crease saw his losing streak stretch into a third month. He's now 0-8-2 over his last 10 outings, allowing 31 goals on 247 shots in that span. He's at a 2-9-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 13 contests this season. Karel Vejmelka, the NHL's wins leader, will likely continue to handle most of the work in goal since Vanecek hasn't provided the necessary quality of play to balance the playing time.