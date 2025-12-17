Vanecek made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Mammoth potted the game's first goal but it was all Bruins after that, with Vanecek really only being responsible for one of them when he failed to control a rebound early in the second period. The 29-year-old netminder hasn't gotten into the win column since Oct. 26, going 0-6-1 over his last seven outings with a 3.43 GAA and a brutal .855 save percentage.