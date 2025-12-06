Vanecek is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vanecek hasn't earned a win since Nov. 9, but he's been used sparingly, posting a record of 0-2-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .859 save percentage since his last victory. The 29-year-old has a 2-5-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .869 save percentage in eight appearances this season. Calgary ranks 32nd in goals per game with 2.34.