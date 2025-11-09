Vanecek will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Senators, according to Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site.

After starting the year 2-1-0 while allowing just two goals in each of his first three appearances, Vanecek stumbled in his last start, conceding four goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto. The Mammoth and Senators both played Saturday -- Utah lost 6-2 to Montreal, while Ottawa defeated Philadelphia in overtime by a score of 3-2. Vanecek is 1-1-0 with an .878 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA over three career outings against the Sens.