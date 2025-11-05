Vanecek will guard the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site reports.

Vanecek will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka guided the Mammoth to a 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres on Tuesday. Vanecek has gone 2-1-0 with six goals allowed on 69 shots over his first three outings with Utah. The Maple Leafs have averaged 3.62 goals per game, but they've also given up just as many, so this could be a high-event game.