Vanecek will guard the road goal in Vegas on Thursday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Vanecek is slated to play the entire game. The 29-year-old netminder is playing for his fifth NHL team in the last five years as he has tended net for Washington, New Jersey, San Jose and Florida prior to the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Vanecek was 5-14-4 with a 3.62 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 25 regular-season appearances for the Sharks and Panthers in 2024-25. He currently has the inside track to backup Karel Vejmelka in the Utah crease this season.