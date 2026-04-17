Vanecek stopped nine of 10 shots in the third period Thursday after replacing Karel Vejmelka, taking the loss as the Mammoth fell 5-3 to the Blues.

Vanecek took over in the crease with the score tied 3-3, so the backhander he allowed to Logan Mailloux late in the final frame wound up being the game-winning goal. Vanecek wraps up the regular season with a 5-13-3 record over 22 outings, along with a 2.94 GAA and .883 save percentage, and he'll be the Mammoth's No. 2 netminder as the team begins its first playoff run since the move to Utah.