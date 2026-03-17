Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanecek will start Monday's road matchup against the Stars.
Despite fellow netminder Karel Vejmelka leaving the ice first at Monday's morning skate, Vanecek will instead grab his first start since Mar. 9. Overall, the 30-year-old Vanecek has a 4-9-3 record, a 2.74 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, Vanecek has posted a shutout while going 1-0-1 with three goals allowed on 42 shots over his pair of starts. He'll look to carry that momentum into Monday's fixture with the Stars, who have an elite 3.45 goals per game this season.
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