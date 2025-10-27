default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vanecek allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Vanecek is making the most of his opportunities, picking up his second straight win. His early-season success could earn him more trust from head coach Andre Tourigny, but as long as Karel Vejmelka maintains a firm grip on the starting job, Vanecek's fantasy value will remain limited.

More News