Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Wins in Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanecek allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Vanecek is making the most of his opportunities, picking up his second straight win. His early-season success could earn him more trust from head coach Andre Tourigny, but as long as Karel Vejmelka maintains a firm grip on the starting job, Vanecek's fantasy value will remain limited.
More News
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Drawing start against Winnipeg•
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Earns first win of season•
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Drawing start Sunday•
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Allows two goals Monday•
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Leaves ice first•
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: In goal versus Kings•