Vanecek stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Vanecek gave up four goals for the second start in a row, and he's faced just 43 shots in total during that span. That's not great play out of the backup goalie, though Karel Vejmelka has also endured some recent struggles as the Mammoth's hot start has cooled. Vanecek is now 2-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and an .875 save percentage through five starts this season. It'll likely be Vejmelka's turn in goal for Wednesday's home game against the Sabres.