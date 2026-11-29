Borikov scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Borikov was called up Thursday but didn't play until the second half of the back-to-back. He was listed on the fourth line and made the most of his 11:48 of ice time by scoring in his NHL debut. Borikov is a fourth-round pick from 2025, though he was an overage pick that year. The 21-year-old has still made some quick progress to be ready for his NHL debut, though he should head back to AHL Tucson when Utah's roster gets healthier.