Borikov penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Thursday.

Borikov saw action in 59 regular-season games for Dynamo Minsk this season, registering 16 goals and 14 assists before adding two more points in seven playoff games. Selected by the Mammoth in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger could make the jump to North America for the 2026-27 campaign, though he likely will spend some time in the minors developing.