Jones scored twice on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Jones has played in the Mammoth's last two games, filling a third-pairing role in the absences of Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body) and Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder). This stint is Jones' first playing time in the NHL since 2024-25, when he was able to rack up 11 points in 46 outings for the Rangers. The 26-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on for offense, but if he continues to play well, he could stick around with the big club even when they get healthier.