Legace will take over the goaltending coach role with Columbus.

Legace had been coaching the netminders with AHL Cleveland since 2015-16, having last played during the 2011-12 campaign. In his 367 NHL appearances, the Toronto native went 187-100-42 with a 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage. Drafted by the Hartford Whalers in the eighth round of the 1993 NHL Draft, Legace spent the bulk of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, lifting the Stanley Cup in 2002 and winning Olympic Silver with Canada in 1994.