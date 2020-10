Dell signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Dell struggled last season in San Jose, as he posted a 12-15-3 record in 33 outings along with a 3.01 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Alberta native will have to compete alongside Jack Campbell for the No. 2 spot behind Frederik Andersen and could end up spending some time in the minors with AHL Toronto.