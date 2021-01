The Maple Leafs waived Dell on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Dell has yet to suit up in game action this season after signing a one-year deal with Toronto this offseason. The 31-year-old struggled with the Sharks last year, going 12-15-3 along with a 3.01 GAA and .907 save percentage in 33 appearances. Expect Dell to land on the taxi squad should he clear waivers.