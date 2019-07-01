Maple Leafs' Aaron Luchuk: Acquired via trade

Luchuk was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Senators, along with Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur and a 2020 third-round pick, in a swap for Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone.

Luchuk split time between the AHL and ECHL last season, so don't be surprised to see him spend another year or two continuing his development in the minors. When he was with AHL Belleville, the 22-year-old managed just four goals and five helpers in 27 contests.