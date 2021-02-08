Brooks was elevated to the active roster Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Brooks has appeared in just one game for the Leafs this season in which he scored his first NHL goal on one shot against the Oileres on Jan. 22. Even with Wayne Simmonds (hand) expected to miss some time, Brooks is far from a lock for the lineup and will have to compete against Jason Spezza, Nicolas Petan and Travis Boyd for minutes.
