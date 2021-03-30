site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-adam-brooks-ascends-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Ascends to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 30, 2021
at
1:08 pm ET 1 min read
Brooks was promoted from AHL Toronto to the Maple Leafs' taxi squad Tuesday.
Brooks will be on hand as a depth option for Toronto's upcoming four-game road trip. He potted a goal in 8:30 of ice time in his lone appearance with the big club this campaign Jan. 22 against the Oilers.
More News
02/13/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/12/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/09/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/08/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/05/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/01/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read